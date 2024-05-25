What Can Biden DOOOO

The US and the UK will reject the international court of justice order directing Israel to end its offensive on Rafah after slowly blurring their red lines that once stated that they could not support a military offensive in Rafah.The next step is to understand there is no "day after" coming before the November election and recognize the consequences of that (You can say it doesn't matter for the election if that's what you think, but then you don't get to yell at the people it matters to. They don't matter! You just said it!)
I don't like what is happening and I also don't like being lied to by people who can barely pretend that their lies even have to be convincing. Bring back Ari Fleischer if that's the governing style you are embracing! He was at least good at this shit!