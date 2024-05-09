According to new statistics from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), for the second year in a row, students graduating from U.S. medical schools were less likely to apply this year for residency positions in states with abortion bans and other significant abortion restrictions.And as it is necessary to keep pointing out: the problem with abortion bans isn't simply to do with "abortion" as envisaged in The Discourse, though that is a big deal too! Women can't expect to receive acceptable health care in any state where abortion is banned, especially, but not just, if they are pregnant.
Who Would If They Have Choices
Of course most people can't/won't just move from their existing homes/careers/families, but if you are plotting a move and have a choice, you would be making a huge mistake to go to a state where abortion is banned.
by Atrios at 14:30