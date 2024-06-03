LANSING, Mich. — Neil Friske apparently lives up to his name: The Michigan state representative was arrested early Thursday after Lansing police responded to a report of gunshots — and allegedly found him chasing a stripper and firing a weapon.Some more potential details.
Friske, a first-term Republican who represents the northern 107th House District and is facing an August primary challenge, remains jailed.
His arrest “stems from allegations that he sexually assaulted an exotic dancer and then chased her with a firearm, a source familiar with the allegations” told news service Gongwer Michigan.
Friday, June 21, 2024
3AM Stripper Shootout, For Family and The Constitution
Apologies for NY Post link.
by Atrios at 09:00