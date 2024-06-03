But the bottom line is this: The factors pointing to imprisonment are outweighed by Mr. Trump’s unique position. Justice Merchan pulled his punches in imposing fines, not detention, for Mr. Trump’s repeated violations of his court orders. Anyone else would have been jailed. Mr. Trump no doubt will be treated differently — that is, less harshly — than other criminal defendants in our extraordinarily punitive criminal legal system. But we shouldn’t equalize the treatment of defendants by ramping up everyone’s punishment. Our criminal legal system is far too retributive and leans too heavily on imprisonment, no matter what the crime. Besides, Mr. Trump is different, because he was president and could become president again.I actually don't think a judge should consider that, mostly, aside from logistical issues.
Monday, June 03, 2024
Amazing Stuff
Sure anyone else would go to prison, HOWEVER, have you considered that Trump was president? and he should be the poster boy for leniency, for justice?
by Atrios at 09:00