Anti-Anti-Trump Doesn't Do It

Unless I've missed a recent admission, the New York Times still has no "I am going to vote for Trump" columnist. I'm not one who thinks that the New York Times has an obligation to have a full range of such opinions, but it is the reason they give to justify various decisions about who they hire and what they publish. In fact, challenging their imagined liberal readership with conservative assholes is one of their stated goals!
Why are they scared of having a pro-Trump columnist? Very strange.
(I know the answer).