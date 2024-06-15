I'm just not sure how functioning humans thought the experience as it was hyped - legless Zuck floating near the Eiffel tower, or whatever - was in any way that immersive reality they craved. There's some fundamental perception and reality disconnection that I can't comprehend.
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Are People OK
I'm stupid and don't really have the vocabulary of basic psychology and neuroscience, but I occasionally think about just why THE METAVERSE had such an appeal to Zuckerburg and others. Plenty of things in tech these days are just fraud, but I'm reasonably sure Zuck thought putting tens of billions into that would produce something amazing.. and that something would be like Holodeck 1.0.
I'm just not sure how functioning humans thought the experience as it was hyped - legless Zuck floating near the Eiffel tower, or whatever - was in any way that immersive reality they craved. There's some fundamental perception and reality disconnection that I can't comprehend.
I'm just not sure how functioning humans thought the experience as it was hyped - legless Zuck floating near the Eiffel tower, or whatever - was in any way that immersive reality they craved. There's some fundamental perception and reality disconnection that I can't comprehend.
by Atrios at 11:30