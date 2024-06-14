June 13 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab shareholders approved CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package, the electric vehicle-maker said on Thursday, a big thumbs-up to his leadership and an incentive to keep his focus on his biggest source of wealth.Tesla Corp. has (forgive me) no gas in the tank, but it is amazing how long it will run on fumes as its leader is pillaging it.
The approval underscores the support that Musk enjoys from Tesla's retail investor base, many of whom are vocal fans of the mercurial billionaire. The proposal passed despite opposition from some large institutional investors and proxy firms.
Friday, June 14, 2024
Bust Out
I have to say, earnestly for once, masterful gambit, sir.
by Atrios at 09:00