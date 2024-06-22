That little shit is mad at how we treated him and he is going to destroy the world.
As the tech giants compete in a global AI arms race, a frenzy of data center construction is sweepingthe country. Some computing campuses require as much energy as a modest-sized city, turning tech firms that promised to lead the way into a clean energy future into some of the world’s most insatiable guzzlers of power. Their projected energy needs are so huge, some worry whether there will be enough electricity to meet them from any source.