Consensus Dream

I'm not going to listen and maybe it is a perfectly reasonable conversation, but why are issues so often presented in this fashion? As if the goal of politics is to get us to agree
rather than a method for resolving disagreements without violence, as a way of choosing policies despite disagreements which always exist?
WHY CAN'T JOE BIDEN UNIFY THE COUNTRY??? type of thing. There is never this imagined "unity," just, at times, a desire by the people with the microphones to ignore disagreements, and at times a desire to amplify them.