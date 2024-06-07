Client Journalism

I said British journalism is a sewer and that's because it's all "Dylan Byers journalism." Powerful people paired with their client journalists who do free PR for them at the behest of media outlet owners/editors. The top journalists are the ones with the top clients!
It was good to see Byers get the smackdown from his peers, a bit, as they are usually very resistant to criticizing each other. There should be some understanding that once access journalism takes over, there's no outlet for anything else.