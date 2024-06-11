Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. told a woman posing as a Catholic conservative last week that compromise in America between the left and right might be impossible and then agreed with the view that the nation should return to a place of godliness.It means the same thing that it's always meant, but I'd like some journalists who spent years writing about "Values Voters" to explain it.
“One side or the other is going to win,” Justice Alito told the woman, Lauren Windsor, at an exclusive gala at the Supreme Court. “There can be a way of working, a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised.”
Godliness
With Trump as the leader of your political movement, what does this even mean?
by Atrios at 08:45