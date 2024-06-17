South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III and key figures in his Democratic political machine were charged Monday in a sweeping racketeering indictment, alleging that they used their influence over city government to corruptly acquire lucrative waterfront real estate and development rights in Camden.They're Dems because that's what you do to get ahead there, not because they're committed to social justice or whatever. It's really irrelevant. (Platkin is also a D, as is the governor).
Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin unveiled the 13-count indictment at a news conference in Trenton, with Norcross, 68, sitting in the front row.
Monday, June 17, 2024
Ha Ha
Amazing stuff
