If You Criticize Biden The Bad Orange Man Wins

Centrist dipshists are funny.
Bedwetting brigade! Amazing stuff.
If you do think Biden isn't up to the job, then this is the realistic way forward, but I have not seen a centrist dipshit (Klion is not one) support this:
A couple of questions directed at (most) people publicly encouraging Biden to drop out:
I don't believe an open convention is a very plausible idea, as fun as it sounds in theory. I think the only way forward besides sticking with Biden and watching the media destroy him is for him to do the honorable thing, resign, and instantly make Harris president.— David Klion (@DavidKlion) June 30, 2024
Is he not fit to be president, or just not fit to be a good candidate (similarly: is he just bad at performing, or is his brain mush)
If he is not fit to be president, some of you (and certainly some of your sources and acquaintances) have known this for awhile. It was not revealed by the debate performance.
If he is not fit to be president, should he resign tomorrow? If not, why not?
If he does drop out, how do you imagine a replacement candidate is chosen? Do you think there are any risks involved here?
Why are you incapable of uttering the name "Kamala Harris"?
I suspect people are being largely incoherent because they don't want to say what they really think/know/"know" about some things.