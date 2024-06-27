In The Room Where It Happens

Most of us don't get to be there, but there are always people with access to lawmakers and the administration who are constantly putting pressure on them. The people trying to make noise on the outside - furious blog posts, angry tweets, public protest - are the ones who don't ever get that access.
Some of that pressure comes from big donors, some from their weirdo rich friends in the group chat, some from the numerous lobbying groups who have armies of people who are paid to lie for their cause (and who also have all your favorite journalists in their contact lists). And, of course, those who dangle lifetime friends and family jobs.
It's the "quiet" pressure people should be more worried about. It is constant and relentless and more more effective than anything outsiders can do.