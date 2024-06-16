Is It Any Wonder The Monkey's Confused

Remember the Rafah red line
Israel-Gaza live updates: IDF to begin daily 'tactical pause' along Gaza aid route Military action will be paused on the route from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Israel said.When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heard the reports on Sunday about a daily "tactical pause" along an aid route, he contacted his military secretary and made it clear that this was unacceptable to him, an Israeli official told ABC News.After an inquiry, the prime minister was informed that there was no change in Isreal Defense Forces policy and that the fighting in Rafah would continue as planned, the official said.IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari released a statement in Hebrew shortly after announcement saying the pause will affect a single aid route."There is no cessation of fighting in the southern Gaza Strip, and the fighting in Rafah continues," Hagari said. "Also, there is no change in the introduction of goods into the Gaza Strip."