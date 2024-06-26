The Israel Defense Forces used a truck that bore the appearance of an aid vehicle — but did not have an aid group insignia — to travel inside Gaza to rescue the four from the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central part of the enclave, two senior aid representatives working inside Gaza said. The IDF also landed a helicopter near the pier as a staging ground for exfiltration. The raid set off a fierce firefight between Hamas and the IDF, killing hundreds of civilians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. Now, aid staffers fear they will be targeted.
The potential risk to aid workers “was something WFP and the UN pushed back on from the beginning,” said one senior aid representative. “They knew the concerns and expressed those concerns upfront. What the IDF did made everything more difficult.”
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Israel's Gotta Do What It's Gotta Do
That's very misleading, because it's "Israel's gotta do what it's gotta do, and we will send the support and arms no matter what that is."
by Atrios at 09:00