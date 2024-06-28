The U.S. intelligence offers a slightly more conservative assessment than those coming from parts of Europe. Some European countries calculate that a war between Israel and Hezbollah could happen in days. Many have advised their citizens to leave Lebanon. Canada is also preparing to evacuate thousands from the country. The State Department on Thursday issued a travel advisory for U.S. citizens, urging them to “strongly reconsider” travel to Lebanon."Rebuild its stockpiles."
Two of the senior officials stressed that it was unclear when exactly the war could start but noted that Israel is trying to rebuild its stockpiles and troop capacity quickly.
Friday, June 28, 2024
Israel's Gotta Do What It's Gotta Do
And that's all there is to say.
by Atrios at 09:00