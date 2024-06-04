Elon Musk ordered thousands of Nvidia-made AI chips destined for Tesla to be diverted to his social media company X, according to emails from the chipmaker obtained by CNBC. The move has the potential to delay Tesla’s acquisition of $500 million worth of processors by months, the outlet reports.
Musk’s AI startup, xAI, is racing against OpenAI, Google, and others to produce useful applications for generative AI and their underlying large language models. Last month, the company announced a $6 billion funding round on the promise of advanced products and the infrastructure to support them.
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
My Chatbot Is Bigger Than Your Chatbot
These guys are gonna spend all their money on dueling Clippies.
by Atrios at 14:30