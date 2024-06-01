Pretending To Believe Things

One is used to misinformation and lies, but the alternative reality facade is always a bit maddening. It is more than just spin, it is a collectively maintained fiction.
I know this type of post will annoy people, but you can't combat an avalanche of bullshit one little turd pebble at a time as there are 300 more tons of them pouring down at you. All you can do is point at the torrent of shit and say "that is, in fact, shit."
This is the kind of paragraph that Kirk sends to the alien computer to cause it to self-destruct.
It came a day after Biden urged Hamas to accept a new peace deal he said Israel had put on the table, offering a permanent ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza in return for the release of all hostages and the long-term reconstruction of the shattered coastal strip. Hamas said it responded “positively” to the proposal but Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had appeared to react coolly to the plan.
Is this Israel in the room with us now?