Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza was beginning to alienate Europe and the rest of the international community.Wait, hold on. Computer: enhance.
Speaking at a 2024 re-election campaign fundraiser in Washington, the US president ramped up pressure on Israel over any post-hostilities deal. He said the Israelis “can’t say no” to a Palestinian state, and urged Netanyahu not to repeat the mistakes made by the US after 9/11.
Invoking specifically the prolonged US war in Afghanistan, he said: “There’s no reason we did so many of the things we did.”
Monday, June 10, 2024
Progress
Some movement from the White House.
by Atrios at 09:19