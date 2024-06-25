Amazing stuff
U.S. officials trying to prevent a bigger Middle East war are issuing an unusual warning to Hezbollah: Don’t assume that Washington can stop Israel from attacking you.
Two U.S. officials told POLITICO that the militia needs to also understand that Washington will help Israel defend itself if Hezbollah retaliates. They stressed that the militant group should not count on America to act as a brake on Israeli decision-making.
This guy gets the big bucks:
“Israel’s gotta do what they gotta do,” a Defense Department official said, having been granted anonymity, like others, to speak frankly.