Monday, June 24, 2024

Scheming A Plan

Returning to this: most UK political journalists can't comprehend that their job is anything other than passing on whatever their favorite politicians or powerful interests tell them. Even a legitimate non-gossip story is normally just handed to them by someone with a clear, if unexplained, agenda. One MP knifing another, that type of thing. And things given to them from actual whistleblowers will go through 37 layers of lawyering before being killed off by the editor because it might impact the spouse of a mate from uni. The concept of "digging" is completely alien to them. Most US journalists, whatever their other flaws, are not actually like this! Dylan is!
by Atrios at 09:00