Most US journalists, whatever their other flaws, are not actually like this! Dylan is!
SCOOP: In early June, days after Will Lewis announced plan to replace Sally Buzbee with Rob Winnett, Post journalists on the foreign desk began scheming a plan to dig up dirt on their publisher and his new top editor. ...— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 22, 2024
Monday, June 24, 2024
Scheming A Plan
Returning to this: most UK political journalists can't comprehend that their job is anything other than passing on whatever their favorite politicians or powerful interests tell them. Even a legitimate non-gossip story is normally just handed to them by someone with a clear, if unexplained, agenda. One MP knifing another, that type of thing. And things given to them from actual whistleblowers will go through 37 layers of lawyering before being killed off by the editor because it might impact the spouse of a mate from uni. The concept of "digging" is completely alien to them.
