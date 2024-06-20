US special envoy Amos Hochstein warned Lebanese officials that if Hezbollah doesn’t cease its near-daily attacks on northern Israel, it could find itself the target of a limited Israeli operation, the Kan public broadcaster reports.I know for some the only de-escalation tool they know is threats, but I submit there are better ones.
According to the report, Hochstein told the officials that a diplomatic solution was needed to force the Iran-backed terror group back from the Israel-Lebanon border, or else Israel could launch a limited attack with the backing of the United States.
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Sure Why Not
I've said all along that whatever one thinks of who is, in a sense, "to blame," de-esclation should be the goal and certainly the goal of entities (Uncle Sam) that position themselves as The Moderators. Is this de-escalation?
by Atrios at 10:30