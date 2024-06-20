Hochul’s decision to temporarily pause congestion pricing came less than a month before the anticipated June 30 start date and after the tolling gantries were already installed throughout parts of Manhattan. The MTA is on the hook for about $503 million to contractors for getting the program in place, including $291 million to TransCore LP, which designed, built and installed the tolling gantries, according to the MTA’s capital program dashboard.
The “incurred costs” of the congestion pricing infrastructure may also have to be offset “with reductions in other capital spending,” the document said.
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Technocrats
It's part of the "moderate" brand, generally, along with generally being "sensible" and" "pragmatic" and...
