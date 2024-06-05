Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, abruptly “postponed indefinitely” New York City’s controversial, first-in-the-nation congestion pricing plan on Wednesday, with sources citing concerns about the cost of living and economic recovery as well as implications for vulnerable Democrats in competitive US House races later this year.
Wednesday, June 05, 2024
The Baileys Strike Again
They live on Long Island, haven't been to New York City in 15 years, but they are still really mad about congestion pricing. Also, despite the fact that they AREN'T EVEN REAL, apparently Chuck Schumer listened to them and put the pressure on.
by Atrios at 15:30