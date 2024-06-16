The publisher and incoming editor of The Washington Post used fraudulently obtained phone and company records in newspaper articles as journalists in London, according to a former colleague, the published account of a private investigator and an analysis of newspaper archives.This piece does not really provide the full dimensions of the "phone hacking scandal" generally, which is sort of shorthand for a whole set of horrors.
Will Lewis, The Post’s publisher, assigned one of the articles in 2004 as business editor of The Sunday Times. Another was written by Robert Winnett, whom Mr. Lewis recently announced as The Post’s next executive editor.
Sunday, June 16, 2024
The Forever Beat
A US journalist could spend a lifetime opening the box that is UK journalism and documenting all the Eldritch Horrors that spill out.
by Atrios at 09:30