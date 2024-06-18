Indeed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has made eight trips to Israel since Oct. 7, should not make another without Israel and Hamas agreeing to a clear war-ending plan. He is debasing his and U.S. power. This is ultimatum time. Biden should be telling Israel that it should accept Hamas’s key demand: Totally end the war now and withdraw from Gaza in exchange for the return of all Israeli hostages. Israel cannot think straight while Hamas holds its people.BIDEN, TELL BIBI TO SUCK ON THIS
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
The Third Mustache Of Enlightenment
I can never get through a whole Tom Friedman column without finding something I seriously object to, but on the whole..
by Atrios at 14:40