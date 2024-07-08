A Victory For Macron And The Sensible Center

(Maitlis is a former longtime BBC journalist, still in journalism elsewhere - Attal did not stay as PM) A response from an actual French person who is somewhat of a Sensible Centrist herself, generally, if not a Macron fan.
An absolutely huge shock - and delight for Macron. Who can argue his gamble paid off. Gabriel Attal most likely stays as PM https://t.co/AAlAK40ZeK— emily m (@maitlis) July 7, 2024
he now has to face a united left opposition and there are more far right MPs in the Assembly than ever!!! why can't people see that it was a mental gamble by Macron, which only managed to not be a catastrophe because the left and a few centrists worked together!!! https://t.co/VelsbN81gq— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) July 7, 2024
again, not to be a bore but if you're looking at the French election numbers and are pleased about the far right's unexpectedly poor performance, you overwhelmingly have to hand it to left-wing voters, not centrist and centre-right ones: https://t.co/oZvGRKjviS— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) July 7, 2024