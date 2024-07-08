Monday, July 08, 2024

A Victory For Macron And The Sensible Center

And when the Right fails, Sensible Centrism is the hero again. (Maitlis is a former longtime BBC journalist, still in journalism elsewhere - Attal did not stay as PM) A response from an actual French person who is somewhat of a Sensible Centrist herself, generally, if not a Macron fan.
by Atrios at 10:30