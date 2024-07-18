Am I Clear

-The people who have been trying to push Biden out have gone about it the wrong way at every step, whatever one thinks of their goal
-The pressure from "big donors" and similar is at least partially due to bad motives
-The only rational replacement for Biden is Harris, and getting rid of Harris is part of the goals of people in the two points above (I recognize there is not one perfectly aligned set of people, precisely, but...)
-It is quite the trick spinning from yelling at The Kids to stop whining about ethnic cleansing, including blasting people for the absolute mildest form of objection expression of voting "uncommitted" in primaries, to pushing the guy out
-A lot of people in power have behaved very very badly, and I suspect that this is somehow the fault of The Left