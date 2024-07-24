I'm laughing at Trump (likely) spending 4 hours per day pestering his advisers asking if he can dump the guy.
“Frankly, I don’t really understand the pick,” Enten told Erin Burnett on Tuesday’s OutFront. “And apparently, neither do the American voters because we take a look at the net favorable rating for JD Vance. That’s the favorable minus unfavorable. It’s in negative net territory. Look at that. Negative six points.”
Enten says he looked at every election since 1980 and could not find another veep selection with a net negative rating.