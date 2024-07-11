Carville In May, Between April And July

“We keep wondering why these young people are not coming home to the Democrats,” the notoriously profane Carville said in a video on the Politicon website. “Why are blacks not coming home to the Democrats? Because Democrat messaging is full of shit, that’s why. Talk about cost of living, and ‘we’re going to help deal with this’. Don’t talk about f***ing Gaza and student loans.”Whatever one thinks about the issue, do you think "Democrats" are doing nothing but talking about Gaza? Does this make any sense at all?
Ah, no, you see, here's how it makes sense:
He argues that Biden’s poll ratings are suffering because Democratic activists are giving the impression that the party cares more about the Palestinian cause than struggling Americans. Gaza was placed 13th in a Harvard Harris poll this month of the most important issues facing the country. The top three were “price increases/inflation”, immigration and “economy and jobs”."Democratic activists" otherwise known as people not on the payroll, people not paid by the Democratic party, people who likely don't even call themselves Democrats, but people James Carville is sure should shut the fuck up, unlike James Carville.
Even if you think those people should shut the fuck up, yelling at people who aren't on the payroll to shut the fuck up is not actually a political communications strategy, it is a blame strategy. We would've won if not for those meddling kids!
And it's especially funny that we've moved from that to yelling at the president of the United States and presumptive Democratic candidate for president to step aside!