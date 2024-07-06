BIDEN: I’ll feel as long as I gave it my all and I did the goodest job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about. Look, George. Think of it this way. You’ve heard me say this before. I think the United States and the world is at an inflection point when the things that happen in the next several years are going to determine what the next six, seven decades are going to be like.
And who’s going to be able to hold NATO together like me? Who’s going to be able to be in a position where I’m able to keep the Pacific Basin in a position where we’re — we’re at least checkmating China now? Who’s going to — who’s going to do that? Who has that reach? Who has — who knows all these pe—? We’re going to have, I guess a good way to judge me, is you’re going to have now the NATO conference here in the United States next week. Come listen. See what they say.
Saturday, July 06, 2024
Comeon, Man
What is he doing.
by Atrios at 13:30