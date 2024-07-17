I supposee I am just guilty of something I frequently accuse reporters of - that they are unoffended by lies as long as they think they are in on it - but there is something extra offensive about Biden's people deceiving "their own side." And not just random voters, but electeds and delegates and the general top apparatus of that amorphous thing we call the Democratic Party
.
I have never been on team "chuck Biden out" in part because the people who began it didn't seem like they had any idea what they were doing, but now nobody does.
The head of the DNC spent his day arguing with Nate Silver on twitter and, I dunno, man, anything else going on? Also, don't make me side with Nate.