Instead of using the city’s desk hoteling system, where hybrid workers shared desks on different days of the week, he was assigned to a cramped conference room in City Hall.She forced city workers to return to the office without any real plan for exactly what that would mean, or any consideration of the very real advantages of working from home (for some people and purposes).
There were six electrical outlets along the walls, far away from where workers were expected to sit. And nine people from different teams were assigned to the room.
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Heckuva Job
The new Philly mayor basically sucks and this kind of "not thinking anything through" is a good example of precisely how.
by Atrios at 13:30