If You Come For The King

Vibe check for tomorrow: A House Democrat deeply skeptical of Biden tells me "the dam is holding" and predicts "very few members will openly speak in favor of Biden stepping aside."— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 9, 2024
"As someone who wanted the reckoning and is disappointed that it's over, trust me: it's over."
Oof.— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) July 9, 2024
Nadler says he still has concerns about president Biden’s candidacy, but that those are “beside the point” now. “He's going to be our nominee, and we all have to support him."
Two days ago, Nadler called on Biden to end his candidacy in a private call.
via @mayacmiller