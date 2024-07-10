Someone knows how to play this game.
Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has introduced articles of impeachment against conservative US supreme court justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, her office said in a statement on Wednesday.
It follows calls from two US senators, Sheldon Whitehouse and Ron Wyden, that the US attorney general should appoint a special counsel to investigate potential criminal violations of federal ethics and tax laws by Thomas.
Can't depend on the Celestial Hall Monitors.