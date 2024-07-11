*They do love won't pass "message bills" that no one ever hears about, because it lets them stick a line in a campaign ad about how they voted for something (or their opponent voted against) but those aren't designed to feed the news machine.
Corruption, without consequence, infects all it touches. Congress must exercise its powers to impeach.— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 11, 2024
The corruption of Justices Thomas & Alito constitutes a clear danger to our democracy. I moved to impeach them because it is the right thing to do for the American people. pic.twitter.com/eOscx9avE1
Impeach
Many Dems oscillate between "if we can't pass it, don't try"* and "why won't the journalists do our job for us" and my guys the way to keep news alive is to keep feeding the news machine.
