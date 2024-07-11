Thursday, July 11, 2024

Impeach

Many Dems oscillate between "if we can't pass it, don't try"* and "why won't the journalists do our job for us" and my guys the way to keep news alive is to keep feeding the news machine. *They do love won't pass "message bills" that no one ever hears about, because it lets them stick a line in a campaign ad about how they voted for something (or their opponent voted against) but those aren't designed to feed the news machine.
by Atrios at 10:30