In April, Shapiro’s office baselessly claimed that a peaceful pro-Palestine encampment on the Penn campus threatened student safety. “If the universities in accordance with their policies can’t guarantee the safety and security and well-being of the students, then I think it is incumbent upon a local mayor or local governor or local town councilor, whoever is the local leadership there, to step in and enforce the law,” Shapiro told Politico at the time. In May, he urged Penn to shut down the encampment completely. “The University of Pennsylvania has an obligation to their safety,” he said, once again alluding to non-existent threats to the physical wellbeing of Jewish students. “It is past time for the university to act, to address this, to disband the encampment, and to restore order and safety on campus.” The university complied; one day and 33 arrests later, Shapiro’s office said Penn “made the right decision.”It is important to remember that Penn is not a state institution, making Shapiro's involvement even more inappropriate.
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Just Say No To Shapiro
A little bird at Penn informed me that Shapiro's behind the scenes pressure (of course) on both Penn and Philadelphia authorities was intense, though the administration at the former welcomed that.
