Let Me Tell You About My Heroism

I am somewhat interested in the full sequence of events leading up to Biden dropping out, but The TRUTH is being obscured by competing self-interested narratives peddled to journalists. I'm not saying truth is unknowable, just that it isn't likely to be knowable at the moment.
Why does it matter at all? As I've been saying, a lot of people (electeds, pundits, journalists) have been behaving very very badly.
It's all a Cardassian mystery novel - everybody is guilty and the challenge is figuring out who, exactly, is guilty of what?