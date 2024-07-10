Tesla's self-driving cars seem like a marvel of machine learning.They're dedicated to improving the commutes of their special customers. Amazing.
But in reality, the company relies on a small army of human "data annotators" who continuously improve how the cars drive by reviewing camera footage from thousands of Tesla drivers and teaching the vehicle how to behave like a human driver, like deciding when it's appropriate to use a blinker or identifying a construction cone.
Business Insider has learned that those annotators focus their efforts on two high-profile categories of drivers: Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a select set of "VIP" drivers.
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Oh, Elmo
Mechnical turks everywhere you are told about "machine learning."
by Atrios at 09:00