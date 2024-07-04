But they do claim to care about babies, which is why a new study about SB8 and infant mortality is so important. A team of researchers at Johns Hopkins University has spent the two-and-a-half years since SB8 took effect crunching data on infant deaths in Texas and other states, then re-crunching it to confirm their results. They found that as women whose access to abortion was drastically curtailed by SB8 began to give birth in 2022, those infants were dying at much higher rates compared both to the period before the law took effect and to other states that didn’t have near-bans.
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Pro-Life
A bit like The Onion "debate" about the Iraq war, part of the abortion discourse for years was something like "Increasing abortion restrictions will seriously increase maternal and infant mortality" versus "nuh-uh."
