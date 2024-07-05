Trump stiffing the worst people in the world is the one thing I like about him.
Rudy Giuliani has sought a $2 million payment from Donald Trump "any number of times," the former New York mayor told a bankruptcy deposition.
Giuliani lost a $148 million lawsuit and has been disbarred as a lawyer as a result of his work for Trump, yet has never been paid for his services. He told the deposition that the former president's campaign officers have ignored the numerous invoices he has sent and have only ever paid his expenses. Newsweek sought email comment from Giuliani's spokesperson and from Trump's attorney on Thursday.
