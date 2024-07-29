Should We Take Him Literally Or Figuratively

This is probably a bad idea
Donald Trump, Former President of the United States (R) and Current U.S. Presidential Candidate: And on day one, I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, and I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate.
...
I want to start. First, Donald Trump's campaign claimed that this was about COVID mandates. Later on, they became a bit vague.
I give PBS credit for not deciding on their own that Trump just meant Covid.