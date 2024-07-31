Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Taboos

Leaving aside the issue of who in any sense deserves it, taboos against assasinating political leaders exist for a reason, and that reason isn't to protect people like me (who are not political leaders).
Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in the Iranian capital Tehran, in an assassination that could further destabilize the Middle East and jeopardize Israel-Hamas negotiations.
There have never been any real negotiations, just kayfabe for US domestic audiences and perhaps for people in the Biden administration
by Atrios at 09:00