I had this post (below the ---) queued up before the announcement and I am just throwing it up now as a caution. It seems they are lining up behind Harris - and the Hunger Games will not happen - but keep your eyes/ears open for all the dipshits who will try to encourage otherwise.
When I first saw people discussing this, I assumed it was a bit of fantasy that Semafor cooked up as a "what if" just to enrage people. It does come from people who are less important than they think they are but important enough that people take their calls.
A neutron star dense ball of insane stupidity, all to try to block Harris.
The candidates could then introduce themselves either in traditional televised forums or — as the authors prefer — in a televised series that includes Oprah Winfrey moderating a forum on “Personal Journeys – and Your Big Dreams for America”; Mr. Beast and Zendaya moderating one on “America’s Future…And Issues Facing Youth”; and Kara Swisher and Reed Hastings hosting one on “Technology, Innovation, and the Next American Century.” The memo says that informal outreach has begun to moderators and television networks.All that would be left is for convention delegates to choose — either through a traditional series of votes, or through a ranked-choice process.
Nothing could be more ...The Democrats! than having three lunatic Republicans for the National Security portion of the Hunger Games.
Kara Swisher! These people are trying to kill me.