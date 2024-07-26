Unearthed audio: JD Vance calls for a “federal response” to block women in red states from traveling to another state to get an abortion pic.twitter.com/t9YAbFuoPc— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 26, 2024
Let's say Roe vs. Wade is overruled, Ohio bans abortion, um, you know, in 2022, let's say 2024, and then, you know, every day George Soros sends a 747 to Columbus to load up disproportionately black women to get them to go have abortions in California. And of course The Left will celebrate this as a victory for diversity. That's kinda creepy.
...
If that happens, do you need some federal response to prevent it from happening, because it's really creepy. And, you know, I'm pretty sympathetic to that actually.
What the fuck is wrong with these people?