Former commanders of the Netzah Yehuda battalion, an Israeli military unit that has been accused by the United States of gross human rights violations against Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank prior to October 7, have been promoted to senior positions in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and are now active in training Israeli ground troops as well as running operations in Gaza, a CNN investigation has found.If the Professional Democrats can spend weeks telling people the Biden's brain doesn't work, I think I'm entitled to highlight that some of the things he is doing are, in fact, bad.
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Was There Even A Sternly Worded Letter
Powerless smol bean US.
by Atrios at 11:30