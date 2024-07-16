CNN — President Joe Biden told an interviewer he considers himself a Zionist who has also done “more for the Palestinian community than anybody” while calling for more aid to reach the Gaza Strip.He has done a lot, just not sure it is "for".
Aside from the willigness to overlook all the deaths (or support them), the commentariat's general unconcern with the constant stream of gibberish and lies on this subject has been "interesting."
Just because "you" choose not to see it, don't think other people shouldn't or come to conclusions about who these people are.