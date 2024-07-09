What Are We Doing Here

The country's liberal newspaper:
Longtime readers know I've had my problems with the New York Times forever, but I do think something new is happening here. They're becoming much more like a tabloid-influenced British newspaper. I actually don't think there's one holy model of journalism, or that papers like the Times ever came close to living up to the "objective, balanced" ideal of the American model of journalism, but the NYT is abandoning the pretense that it is trying.
If they defend themselves by invoking that pretense, then they aren't just mistaken but lying.