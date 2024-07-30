Why Would You Care About A Candidate's "Foreign Policy Judgment" You Weirdo?

Is it good that war is expanding into Lebanon? Is this Grown Up Foreign Policy?
It's weird that caring about this is now seen as some Brooklyn Hipster Podcaster niche concern instead of what is often at the center of presidential issues.
Even if you don't care about the extermination of Palestinians, isn't there something here we're supposed to care about?
Even if we don't care about Those People, it can all be a little disruptive to our Amazon product shipments.
What if the 3AM call is from... Lebanon???